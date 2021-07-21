Ambrish Kumar: A political legend

Radhika Nagrath

Haridwar (The Hawk): Ambrish Kumar was the one and only politician from Haridwar who was respected by all irrespective of the political backgrounds. I remember once interviewing him during elections. His views were always backed by facts.When I appreciated his depth of knowledge, he shared that he read at least twenty books a year. Fond of scholarly articles he often used to send me articles for translation. He wanted me to translate book by Irfan Habib on Indian National Movement and distribute to young students having political mindsets. I translated ten pages but couldn't continue further. He was a legend. It is an irreparable loss to think tank of Haridwar.