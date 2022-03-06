Self-Defense Training Camp To Be Organized On Int'l Women's Day

On the occasion of International Women's Day, District Wushu Association, Haridwar will organize a two-day self-defense training camp on March 7 and 8 at 40 wing PAC Complex, Haridwar, in which women police personnel will be taught new tricks of self-defense. Along with this, tips of martial arts game Wushu will also be given to the cops of PAC.Giving this information, Secretary and National Coach of District Wushu Association, Haridwar, Aarti Saini said that this training camp will be inaugurated on 7th March at 11:30 am by Chief Guest, IPS Mr. Dadan Pal, Commandant of 40 wing PAC, presiding as Special guest of PAC.Deputy Commandant Mr. Surjit Singh Pawar, ATC Deputy Commandant Ms. Aruna Bharti ji and senior journalist, writer Dr. Radhika Nagrath will be present, self defense training camp will end on March 8 at 4:30 pm.