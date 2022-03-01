CII Uttarakhand Gets New Office Bearers For 2022-23

Ms Sonia Garg , Director, Forace Group of Companies, in 2016, conceptualized and started the Haridwar unit of Forace Industries Pvt Ltd. The company manufactures resin coated sand used for the high end castings. Forace has now full range of foundry binders, coatings and foundry consumables besides resins for refractory, friction Industry and rubber, to name a few. Forace group is among the top 500 fastest growing companies in India, has 100% subsidiary in Johannesburg, South Africa. It has been Recognized as an approved Research & Development Laboratory by DSIR (Government of India).In Forace, she introduced the culture of aggressive sourcing, and executed several projects of backward integration which has been instrumental in supporting the exponential growth of Forace Group by being more competitive in Market. In 2014, she took up the Administration part of Forace Group and lead a 100 Crore Project. She was instrumental in forming strategic and technical partnerships with multinational companies of USA, Europe, China and Taiwan . With an aim of product diversification, she is currently busy executing 2 new projects. Ms Sonia Garg was born and brought up in New Delhi. An ardent painter and singer, she did her B.Tech in computer Application in 1996 . She joined the family business of polymeric resins in Year 2000, as Director Materials and has recently been recognised as the leading women Entrepreneur of Haridwar. Mr Bipen Gupta, Director of the G.B. Group of Companies, graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering (Electronics and Electrical Communication) from the prestigious Punjab University in the year 1987. He worked for a year with Semi Conductors Limited (SCL), an MNC before joining the G.B. Group of Companies under the unprecedented leadership of Late Shri Amrit Lal Gupta. His exemplary administrative and management acumen has lead the Group make a remarkable presence in the Indian Railways and Defence Sector and in the world market.He represented expert committees – Industry & Finance/Manufacturing, Arbitration, International Business, and Mechanical Settlement at the Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry. He is an active member of the Indian Council of Arbitration. He has lead the MSME panel of CII in the state of Uttarakhand. He is the Chairman of the IMC Thatyur, a state government owned I.T.I. (an initiative by the World Bank) and also a member of the India Business Group (IBG).He is recipient of Rashtriya Udyog Award from Mrs. Krishana Sahi, Union Minister for Industry in the year of 1994.