41 Trainers Felicitated On Kaushalacharya Awards 2021

Clean up drives are conducted to bring the local communities together and sensitise them about the problem of waste and it’s littering along with cleaning of littered spaces. In past, clean ups have created huge impact in changing the mindset of the people and also transformed city spaces.With a hope to bring similar momentum in Haridwar, Project AVIRAL organised a mega clean up drive to clear the legacy waste accumulated near the river stream at Laltarao bridge on the occasion of 'World Clean Up' dayThe stream is flowing below the bridge which directly leads to Ganga and has tonnes of legacy waste, which is increasing every day, as a result of waste disposal by nearby establishments. 28 volunteers from *Navprabhat Vikas Sansthan Haridwar* Casa Green and several local residents enthusiastically participated to clean this water stream.A total of 670 kilos of waste was collected and sent for proper disposal.It is expected that these steps will restore clean flow of water in the stream and prevent plastic and textile waste from entering Ganga.Project AVIRAL works towards reducing plastic waste in Ganga cities of Haridwar and Rishikesh. It is supported by Alliance to End Plastic Waste and GIZ with Saahas NGO and Waste Warriors Society in this endeavour.