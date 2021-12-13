PU Student Is Miss Universe 2021

It is a moment of great pride for Panjab University that the student of its affiliated college, PGGCG 42, Chandigarh Ms. Harnaaz Sandhu, an actor/model has been crowned Miss Universe 2021 beating contestants from 79 countries to bring home the title after 21 years.She has done her graduation in IT from the College and presently pursuing MA in Public Administration. Her achievements include Miss Fresh Face in 2017, Miss India World -2020 among Top 20 finalists, Miss India Universe, Times Fresh Face 2017 Miss Chandigarh-winner and Represented Chandigarh at National Level in Bombay, Miss Max Emerging Star 2018, Finalist from Chandigarh in Miss Diva India 2018, Lead Role Heroin in Punjabi Featured Movie releasing this summer, Fabb Colours Femina Miss India Punjab 2019 and college has bestowed her Miss Diva title in 2019.Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, PU extended his heartiest felicitations on this great achievement of Harnaaz Sandhu which has brought laurels to not only Panjab University, but to the entire nation. She can be a role model and an inspiration for students aspiring to reach such heights in their careers.