Haryana CM Appeals To MLAs To Motivate Farmers Towards The PM's Crop Insurance Scheme

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar while speaking in the House during the ongoing Budget Session urged the MLAs to motivate farmers to register for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, as under this scheme, compensation ranging from Rs 18,000 to Rs 35,000 is being given to them for insured crops.The Chief Minister while speaking during the discussion on the Calling Attention Motion brought by Kiran Choudhry, Abhay Chautala and other MLAs in the Vidhan Sabha today on the damage caused to Rabi crops due to the recent unseasonal rains and hailstorms said that compensation of Rs 12,000 per acre was given for the loss of damaged crops in the absence of insurance scheme.However, our government has increased this amount to Rs 15,000 per acre from this year. After the crop insurance, the amount of compensation per acre given to the farmers is high, therefore all the MLAs should motivate farmers for taking up the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, added CM Khattar.The Chief Minister also informed that under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, farmer has to pay 2 percent and 5 percent premium according to the crops, which amounts to Rs 500 to Rs 700 only. The balance amount of premium is borne by the Central and State Governments.He said that the soil from the fields is lifted for the brick kiln or other uses and many times the farmer himself lifts the soil from his field for commercial purposes like construction of road, canal or any other project where the soil is required. Later their ground-level goes 2 to 3 feet down as compared to other nearby fields and this becomes the major cause of waterlogging.The Chief Minister appealed to the members to motivate farmers to use such waterlogged fields for fisheries.The Chief Minister while clarifying the objections raised by Abhay Singh Chautala on a person wearing a BJP muffler around his neck who was sitting in the visitor's gallery said that there is no such rule in the rule book of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha for this. Although there is a rule for members not to wear such party symbols in the Parliamentary Procedure Rule Book of Lok Sabha, there is no such rule for the visitor's gallery.Only verbal instructions are given to the members and the security personnel that they should take special care that the person coming to see the proceedings of the House does not come wearing such party symbols.The Chief Minister urged the Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta, to make provision in the rules related to this in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Rule Book. Haryana Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala informed the house that special Girdawaris have been ordered to compensate for the damage caused by unseasonal rains and hailstorms. The Haryana Government is also going to give the right to the farmers in future to make and upload their loss report online. The Deputy CM said this in response to a calling attention motion during the budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha today. Dushyant Chautala informed that the Revenue and Disaster Management Department conducts general girdawari of Kharif crops from August 5 to September 5 and Rabi crops from February 1-March 1. He said that on March 2, 2022, all the Deputy Commissioners have been directed to send the report of the damaged crops by getting the special girdawari done to compensate for the recent damage caused to the crops after the normal girdawari.The Deputy Chief Minister informed that compensation amount of Rs. 3,386.54 crore has been released by the State Government from October 26, 2014 to February 28, 2022 for the damage caused to crops due to various natural calamities. He further informed that the damage due to unseasonal rains and hailstorm has been reported for Bhiwani, Sonipat, Kaithal, Hisar, Ambala, Rewari, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendragarh, Rohtak, Jind and Yamunanagar, while in Karnal, Nuh, Fatehabad, Panchkula, Palwal, Panipat, Sirsa, Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar and Kurukshetra Zero crop damage has been reported.He informed that crops have been sown on about 19 lakh acres during Rabi 2021-22 season in the state, which is expected to yield about 15 lakh metric tonnes. He also informed that the norms framed by the Haryana Government for compensation for damage caused to crops due to natural calamity are higher than the norms of Government of India. He said that in case of 75 per cent or more loss, Rs. 15,000 per acre, 50 to 75 per cent loss, Rs. 12,000 per acre and 25 per cent to 50 per cent loss, Rs. 9,000 per acre is provided by the state government, he added. He also informed that assistance is provided to each shareholder subject to a minimum limit of Rs. 500 per farmer and a maximum of 5 acres of sown area.In response to another question raised by the members of the House regarding water logging, Dushyant Chautala said that the state government has prepared a budget plan of Rs. 450 crore to solve the problem of water logging. He said that the intention of the state government was in the interest of farmers and was committed to provide compensation for the loss due to natural calamity. It is pertinent to mention that farmers affected by hailstorm on February 25 are agitating for the compensation. On March 15, farmers under the banner of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) staged a sit-in at the Bahal Tehsil office. The main demand of the farmers is to provide insurance and compensation to all the farmers. Dr. Balbir Singh, Secretary Haryana unit of AIKS said that the compensation of Rs 16 crore of Bahal tehsil has come, but due to government conditions, only Rs 3 crore will be distributed among the farmers.—JMT.