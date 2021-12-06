CISF Delhi, ITBP Jalandhar continue good show at 70th All India Police Hockey

Bengaluru, Dec 6 (IANS) On day five of the prestigious 70th All India Police Hockey Championships being hosted by the Karnataka State Police here at the Bangalore Hockey Stadium, CISF Delhi, ITBP Jalandhar, Manipur Police and Jharkhand Police registered big wins in their respective group stage matches for men, on Monday.



In the women's category, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) clinically demolished Maharashtra State Police's defence to defeat them 11-0 in their pool B match. While Anjika (26', 48', 58') scored a hat-trick of goals, the others who contributed to SSB score-line were Albina Tirkey (3'), Manisha (4'), Ranjita Minj (9', 51'), Anjika Preeti (27', 53'), Mukta Mundu (52') and Darshana Rani (56').



Meanwhile, the CISF Delhi men's team continued their fine form in the tournament as they registered yet another convincing victory in their pool G match. They defeated Jammu & Kashmir Police 8-3 to keep their quarterfinal hopes alive. Niraj Yadav (23', 33') and Abhash Sharma (28', 40') scored a fine double each while Anjel Minz (16'), Skipper Harpreet Singh (17'), Adnan Wasim (41') and Ashoka Kumar Soni (47') contributed to the CISF Delhi's big-margin win. For Jammu & Kashmir Police, Jaspreet Singh (45', 56') scored twice and Karnjeet Singh (53') pocketed a goal.



ITBP Jalandhar too remained resolute in their group-stage performance as they clinched yet another dominant victory today in their pool H match for men. The team led by Davinder Singh beat Kerala Police 12-0. The goal scorers for the winning team were Sunil Kujur (10', 47'), Jaswinder Singh (13', 26'), Vinod Yadav (14'), Shiraj Alam (16', 45'), Gagandeep Singh (20'), Ashish Kumar (22'), Gurvinder Singh (23'), MC Meetei (51') and SN Topno (54').



In an exciting pool F match for men, Maharashtra State Police, who had made a fine start to their match, lost 2-3 to a resilient Manipur Police. With two back-to-back goals in the first quarter through Satyajeet Sawant (6') and Prithviraj Salunkhe (12'), Maharashtra State Police did well to put pressure on their opponents early in the match. After tactically defending their score in the goal-less second quarter, they dropped the momentum in the third quarter which resulted in Manipur Hockey staging a comeback. First it was Rabi Kant (41') who scored to narrow Maharashtra's lead to 1-2 and in the final quarter Manipur struck two more goals via Purnachandra L (54') and Gunamani N (59') that ensured they sealed the match 3-2.



Jharkhand Police too continued their good show in the tournament as they clinched yet another win in pool E for men. They beat Chhattisgarh Police 2-0 to remain in contention for a quarter final berth. It was goals by Sunil Lugun (16') and Sunit Ekka (40') that ensured Jharkhand the winning points.



