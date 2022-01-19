Cinema, music, sports celebs urge people to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) UNICEF India on Wednesday launched a music video, featuring several iconic names from cinema, music, and sports, urging people to take precautions and follow the Covid appropriate behaviour.



In view of the sudden surge in Covid cases across the nation, the video emphasises the importance of vaccination and adherence to the Covid Appropriate Behaviour for everyone.



The four and a half minute music video features UNICEF Global Goodwill Ambassadors and actors, Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, renowned music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan, two-time Olympic badminton champion P.V. Sindhu, renowned singer, Harshdeep Kaur and winner of Indian Idol season 12 - Pawandeep Rana.



The lyrics, "Rehna Hai Tayyar aur Pura Zimmedar" (we need to remain prepared, and fully responsible) are by noted lyricist Prasoon Joshi.



Opening with Amitabh Bachchan urging people not let their guard down against coronavirus, the video aims to educate people about the need to follow measures such as wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, washing or sanitising hands regularly, films the government's vaccination drive and emphasises the importance of vaccination.



UNICEF India Representative Yasumasa Kimura said: "We are extremely grateful for the support that this music video has received from our UNICEF Global Goodwill Ambassadors, Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as well as well-known artistes, sportspersons.



"The video through its powerful lyrics and music will reach out to people with the message that each of us needs to responsible for our behaviour and actions to control the pandemic. We can do this through vaccination and following Covid Appropriate Behaviour."



--IANS

