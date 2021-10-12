CIMAP sets up DNA bank of medicinal plants

Lucknow, Oct 12 (IANS) The Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP) has set up a DNA bank of 128 medicinal plants that will help in conducting multi-dimensional research, save endangered plants and develop improvised varieties.



Prabodh Kumar Trivedi, Director, said: "We have made a DNA bank of 128 medicinal plants, including lemongrass and palmarosa. We will further extend the collection to provide large-scale benefits in research, save plants on the verge of extinction and also come up with new varieties, which farmers can cultivate and earn more profit."



The DNA bank is an efficient, simple and long-term method to conserve the genetic information, he said.



The genetic material from plants provides endless information about each species. The bank will make available all information about a plant on its website.



CIMAP also plans to set up a DNA bank that will house an extensive collection of medicinal plants and will be a national-level DNA centre where research can be carried out.



--IANS

amita/ksk/







