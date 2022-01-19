Chunky Panday recalls chopping off Gulshan Grover's half moustache

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Actor Chunky Panday recently recollected an incident when he shaved off Gulshan Grover's half moustache during the filming of 'Vishwatma', the runaway success which released 30 years ago.



Reminiscing the days gone by, the actor says, "Vishwatma is one of my favourite films of all-time. Celebrating 30 years of Vishwatma brings back a lot of memories associated with this movie. We shot at amazing locations, we were the first ones to shoot in the Masai Mara National Reserve, back in Africa."



The actor was so impressed by the location that he chose it as his honeymoon destination, "I enjoyed being there so much that I also chose it to be my honeymoon destination. This film was my first project with Naseer bhai, while I had already worked with Sunny before and it was great fun working with such an amazing cast."



He then let's the big secret out saying, "One of the things that comes to my mind, I remember shaving-off Gulshan Grover's half moustache while he was asleep so he was forced to shave it off completely, for the first time in his life for a film. I had an absolute blast shooting for 'Vishwatma'.



On the occasion of its 30th anniversary, the film will be showcased on Zee Bollywood on January 24, 9pm.



