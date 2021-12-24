Christmas recipes

New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANSlife) Chef Himanshu Taneja, Culinary Director, South Asia, Marriott International has shared special Christmas recipes of Plum Pudding and Panettone that you can easily create at home for guests or relish with the family:







PLUM PUDDING



Ingredients:



Fresh breadcrumbs - 4500 Gms

Refine wheat flour - 1125 Gms

Black current - 4500 Gms

Raisins - 9000 Gms

Dates - 2225 Gms

Nutmeg powder - 5 Gms

Orange zest - 10 Nos

Cinnamon powder - 5 Gms

Baking powder - 50 Gms

Mix spices - 5 Gms

Brown sugar - 4500 Gms

Butter - 4000 Gms

Vanilla essence - 40 Ml

Whole eggs - 2000 Gms



Method:



Cream the butter and brown sugar until became creamy and fluffy.

Add eggs a little at a time, keep creaming the mixture until smooth and fluffy.

Add flour, spice powders and baking powder, fold nicely.

Add all the fruits mix them well, followed by adding breadcrumbs mix them.

Place it in the pudding mold bake it in Bain Marie in deck oven at 150*c for four hours, for 400gm mixture.



PANETTONE



Ingredients:



Milk - 470 Gms

Sugar - 200 Gms

Honey - 25 Gms

Yeast - 50 Gms

Egg yolks - 300 Gms

T55 flour - 1000 Gms

Vanilla essence - 10 Ml

Salt - 20 Gms

Butter - 650 Gms

Raisins - 300 Gms

Mixed candied peals - 200 Gms



Topping:



Butter - 240 Gms

Sugar - 180 Gms

T55 flour - 240 Gms

Whole eggs - 100 gms

Water 120 Ml

Almond flakes - 50 Gms

Pearl sugar - 50 Gms



Method:



1. Dilute the yeast in milk, add honey and egg yolk, vanilla essence and make dough out of it by adding T55 flour and sugar on speed 1 for 5 minutes and speed 2 for 7 minutes.

2. Add the butter to the dough keep kneading the dough for 2 minutes, followed by that add salt continue kneading for 2 more minutes.

3. Add Raisins and candied fruits fold it well, keep it resting for 40 minutes, fold the dough twice, scale and keep in it the baking mold for final proving.

4. Meanwhile make the topping by mixing all the ingredients together as mentioned in the recipe.

top it on the proved dough, bake at 180 in convection oven for 20 mins for 400 grams of dough.

5. Hang it upside down until the Panettone will come down to room temperature.



