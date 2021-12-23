Christmas delicacies around town

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANSlife) To partake in the festive spirit, there's nothing like indulging in traditional Christmas favourites like a rich plum cake or an old fashioned Christmas lunch. We've rounded up some seasonal delicacies and offers for you to include in your itinerary:





L'Opera Christmas Buches



Welcoming the Magical Season all outlets across Delhi NCR and Dehradun, decorated for the occasion and offer an impressive array of seasonal festive products. L'Opéra is bringing back its classic selection of products, encompassing Bûches (Yule log), chocolates, panettone, Christmas Pudding, biscuits, plum cake, Alpine Nut Cake, Galette des Rois, and other festive specialities. "Crafting this delightful in taste and enticing looking Christmas range is always a real pleasure for me as it ushers in a season of togetherness which I always look forward to," says the recently arrived new Executive Pastry Chef of L'Opéra, Pierre Nevanen of France.



The collection complements the new boxes in blue and lavender, ornated with elegant gold and silver; classic L'Opéra gift boxes and hampers, which are presented in their Christmas sleeves; and the popular pastel-coloured leather-like basket, which is widely appreciated. Festive delicacies are available at all outlets and online at https://loperaindia.com/shop/.



Bakehouse comfort by Cafe Delhi Heights



Christmas is the time to eat, drink, be merry and repeat. The Bakehouse Comfort by Cafe Delhi Heights, is all set to make your Christmas more merry. Indulge in the specials like Apple Tart, Carrot Yule Log, Chocolate Bombs, Gingerbread Biscuits and more. Not only that, it also spreads cheer with specially curated Christmas hamper trays that have specials like tarts, cookies, Panettone, plum cake, puddings, exotic breads and more. These hampers are available in different sizes and prices. Made on Order are the special party trays that you can offer for your in-house parties, which come in varieties like dips and chips trays, Mexican trays, chef special trays and more.



Chocolate House at Honey & Dough



Keeping up with the festive spirit, Honey n Dough is all set for a joyous celebration by curating a truly unique and festive experience. Aavika Chhawchharia, Founder of Honey n Dough, says that Christmas and New Year are the most important celebrations of the year as they bring in the time where one can savour the best desserts. This chocolate house is the most exclusively designed chocolate delicacy this year, specially crafted for Christmas at our outlets, adds Aavika. Christmas would be incomplete without the traditional cookies. Adding to Honey and Dough's famous all-year line of cookies, this season's gingerbread and shortbread are especially crafted for Christmas. Christmas pudding and plum cake are among the most sought-after Christmas specialities, which are widely anticipated during the whole year. Apart from this, one can gift exclusive Honey and Dough Christmas hampers, which are the perfect mix of cakes, cookies, special chocolates and more.



Available at exclusive stores at Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj, Malviya Nagar, Pacific Mall, Janakpuri, Cyber Park and online at https://www.honeyanddough.in/



Christmas Menu's at Café Delhi Heights



Whole Roasted Turkey at Cafe Delhi Heights



Christmas at Cafe Delhi Heights is not only about the celebration of Eve, but the complete Christmas season. The celebrations at Cafe Delhi Heights are always complete with fun, food, and frolics, as CDH is always up for extravagant and magnificent affairs, and this year is no different. The Chef has created a special Christmas menu that will run from December 21st to December 31st. The Special Christmas Menu has offerings like Broth with Chicken Dumplings & Rice Vermicelli, Hearty Duck Soup, Asian Spring Salad, Pulled U.S. Turkey Soft Tacos, US Roasted Duck, Four Cheese Fondue, Parmigiana Di, and more. Vikrant Batra, on the occasion, added, "the festival of joy" or "Christmas" is best celebrated with family and friends. C



Price- Rs 2500+ for meal of two; From 21st December to 31st December, 2021



Christmas buffet/ eve at Opehlia, Hotel Ashoka



Ophelia is a beautiful display of unmatched aesthetics, cosy interiors, and graceful restaurant design with a hint of glamour. Taking one back to the times of good food and good mood, Ophelia offers a cosmic play of a bespoke Mediterranean experience, serving rare and authentic recipes with legendary flavours. Discovering a world with all five senses, motivated by the passion for delicious food, Ophelia is an interplay of an Indian chef with a Turkish chef to craft a satiating and inviting memory with the finest of the ingredients with elaborate flavours and aroma.



This Christmas, get set to indulge in the most scrumptious buffet. It has exotic chef creations on the menu that include specials like Marsala stuffed portebello mushrooms, grilled camembert with cranberry glaze, herbed roasted turkey, classic roast chicken, herb-cursed rack of lamb, prosciutto crudo ham, maple glazed bacon, Brussels sprouts etc. Enjoy special Turkish platters and breads. Our Turkish chef does it to perfection. On Christmas Eve they are doing alacarte with 6K per person and 12K for couples (outdoor) along with separate pricing for cabanas etc. Special themed music and Christmas decor will be in place to make your Christmas more merry.



Christmas packages starts at Rs 6000 per person



Christmas eve on 24th December and Brunch on 25th December, 2021.



Christmas Brunch at Viet:Nom, Cyber Hub



Viet: Nam The Cyberhub is well-known in the Capital for providing the best Vietnamese experience. Viet:nom is getting dressed up to bring cheer to all the near and dear ones this XMas. Enjoy the most lavish Christmas brunch, complete with the most festive decor and a live singer for Christmas Carols. A Santa would there be in house to cheer the guests and Buffet with salads/Desserts and live counter followed by starters and mains on the table service Refresh yourselves with Salads like Prawn and raw mango salad, Honey glazed buff salad, Chicken and sweet potato salad, Raw papaya and passion fruit salad, Cucumber burnt chilli salad, Vietnamese lotus stem salad and Vietnamese kimchi to choose from.



Brunch with mocktails: 2500++

Sparkling Brunch: 3999++

At Viet:nom- DLF CyberHub, DLF Phase 2, Sector 24, Gurugram, Haryana 122002, 097118 25625



Christmas Brunch at the Knot



Are you looking for that chic place with your partner or friend to indulge in your favourite cocktails, enjoy your favourite food, or get some pictures clicked at the most Instagrammable spots? Head to the newly opened The Knot in the Eros Intercontinental Nehru Place. The brainchild of Priykant Gautam, the Knot that is a Café by Day and a Club by Night is the head tuner for food lovers, cocktail lovers, and party lovers. The very first Christmas is when



The Knot - 26, 38 E Block Ground Floor, Eros International Trade Tower, Nehru place



Meal for two- Rs 1500



Call- 9319891259



Pricing starts from Rs 4,990 /-



(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)



