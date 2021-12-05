Christmas cocktails

By Olivia Sarkar

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANSlife) It's the holiday season, which means it's time to be merry! As the month of December approaches, we're all in a festive mindset. With Christmas just around the corner, there will be plenty of parties and get-togethers with friends and family.





Comforting Christmas cocktails help you enjoy the celebrations and get into the festive spirit. The Leela Palaces, Hotels, and Resorts offer distinctive cocktails ranging from Hot Toddies to Decadent Egg Nogs. Sit back and enjoy one martini at a time to make the festive season a little brighter.



Dirty Chai Eggnog



Eggnog is a Christmas favourite that is accustomed to toasts for good health and prosperity. It is an American tradition that has spread around the world. Historically, it has been made using eggs, milk, and alcohol. Our culinary artists have given an Indian twist to this winter drink, making it quintessentially desi!



Recipe



30 ml Bourbon

30 ml Baileys

90 ml Hot milk tea

Whole Spices

Sweet cream foam to top up



Garnish



Cinnamon powder and star anise.



Method



In a heavy bottomed med sauce pot, prepare tea with milk. Strain and let it cool.

In a cocktail shaker add egg white, Bourbon, Baileys with whole spices. Shake well.

Pour the tea in the glass followed by ingredients from cocktail shaker.

Garnish with nutmeg and cinnamon powder, whole star anise



Santa's Apple



Inspired by the Christmas Spirits and holiday flavours is a wonderful concoction of warm whisky, sweet vanilla, and thick butter.



Recipe



45 ml Butter fat washed Whiskey

20 ml Ginger bread syrup

15 ml Spiced Apple liquor

2 dashes of Bitters

1/2 teaspoon Vanilla extract



Garnish



Gingerbread Cookie



Method



Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker

Shake well

Pour into an old-fashioned glass

Garnish with Gingerbread cookie



