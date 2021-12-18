Christmas cocktail recipes

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANSlife) There are a variety of spirits and liqueurs to choose from and there is something for everyone. Whether you prefer the refreshing flavor of Aperitivo Espresso for your brunch or an Old Fashioned Vodka for your ‘Happy Hours, here's a rundown of how to make a sphosticated drink for yourself from the experts at Grey Goose.







Aperitivo Espresso



A great aperitif for the afternoon! To give it the freshness needed to liven up any day, coffee and vodka are combined with tonic water and orange zest. This drink best suits the mood for Aperitif, Brunch.



Ingredients:



Wine Glass

Grey Goose Vodka- 1 part

Unsweetened Coffee- 1 part

Tonic water

Orange zest



Method:



Build in wine glass in this order:



Grey Goose Vodka

Coffee

Tonic water

Orange zest



Old Fashioned



As one of the world's oldest cocktails. It's simple to see why it's endured for so long. Instead of whiskey, try it with a simple Vodka twist. This drink best suits the mood for Aperitif, Cocktail Hour, Digestif.



Ingredients:



Rocks Glass

Grey Goose Vodka- 50ml

Demerara Brown Sugar- 2tsp

Dash Of Hot Water

Dash Of Angostura® Aromatic Bitters

Orange Zest

Method:



Add the sugar and water to a rocks glass, then stir to dissolve.

Add orange zest.

Slowly trickle in Grey Goose and cubed ice, piece by piece, stirring throughout.

Top with cubed ice to serve.

You are all set to cheer up your mood for the winter festivities.



