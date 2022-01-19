Christie's 'Old Master and British Drawings' online sale

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANSlife) The 'Old Master and British Drawings', an online sale will be open for bidding from January 14-28. The sale features 76 lots from the 16th to the 19th centuries from the Italian, French, Northern European and British schools.





The sale highlight is a recently rediscovered work by the 19th century romantic artist, Caspar David Friedrich. Bohemian landscape with a chapel in a field, executed in graphite, pen and grey ink, and watercolour (estimate: $150,000-$250,000); from The Estates of Bernard and Helga Kramarksy is an important example of a pen drawing by Guercino, Mars Holding a Sword (estimate: $70,000-$100,000), and a Study Of A Female Head In Red Chalk by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo (estimate: $20,000-$30,000).



Among the French works in the auction are two gouaches by the 17th-century artist Pierre-Paul Sevin after Paolo Veronese's monumental canvases of The Wedding at Cana and The Feast in the House of Levi. Also among the works from the same school is a rediscovered work by the French Rococo artist Jean Restout, The Rest on the Flight into Egypt (estimate $15,000-$25,000). Only known to scholars from black-and-white photos, the work's whereabouts were previously unknown and was formerly attributed to Restout's younger and more famous contemporary, François Boucher.



