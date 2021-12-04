Christie's December design sales

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANSlife) Christie's New York announced a series of Design sales in December, featuring an unparalleled selection of masterworks by major names in twentieth- and twenty-first-century art, architecture, and design.





A group of five remarkable sculptures by Harry Bertoia from Florence Knoll Bassett's Private Collection highlight the live sale of Design, providing a rare view into the interaction between artist and patron, designer and supporter. 'Lampe Coupe aux deux figures' and 'Grande Feuille' floor lamp by Alberto Giacometti, from the Collection of a Member of the Matisse Family,' are both on view at Christie's.



Important early glass by Emile Galle and Daum from Dr. Thomas Chua's collection exemplifies the first half of the twentieth century. Property from the Estate of Ruth S. Stanton, another important collection in the sale, provides a rare opportunity to see famous designs by French master cabinetmaker Jean Royere, including stunning straw marquetry and models from the highly sought-after 'Ondulation' and 'Croisillon' series. A stunning 'Ours Polaire' salon suite is among the artist's other masterpieces.



The auction also has works by Eugene Printz, Alexandre Noll, Jean Prouve, and Charlotte Perriand, as well as a highly important suite of furniture by Andre Groult, metalworks by Albert Cheuret, and rare pieces by Eugene Printz, Alexandre Noll, Jean Prouve, and Charlotte Perriand.



Les Lalanne's notable works from the second half of the twentieth century include a 'Moutons de Laine' sheep and two ottomans, a 'Carpe d'Or' by Francois-Xavier Lalanne, and a stunning 'Crocoseat' chair by Claude Lalanne. Property from the Estate of Debbie and Bud Menin ushers in the late twentieth and early twenty-first centuries with contemporary glass pieces by American greats William Morris and Dan Dailey, among others.



TIFFANY | 10 DECEMBER



Tiffany, a devoted auction to Louis Comfort Tiffany, Tiffany Studios, and the firm that inspired the artistry of glass making, will take place on December 10th at Christie's Design in New York. The auction will feature a spectacular 'Apple Blossom' table lamp, A Masterpiece from the Silverman Collection; an early and rare 'Elaborate Peony' table lamp from Dr. Robert B. Koehl's Collection; an extraordinary 'Clematis' floor lamp; and a majestic Seven-Light table lamp on a rare 'Arch and Leaf' silvered-bronze base. Several unusual desk sets from a significant private collection are also included in the sale.



The Collection of Dr. Thomas Chua is highlighted by an impressive 'Laburnum' floor lamp, a spectacular 'Witness to the Divine' landscape window designed by Tiffany Studios for the Church of the Unity in Springfield, Massachusetts, and a complementary window 'Whence Cometh My Help' by The Church Glass and Decorating Company of New York, among other items.



