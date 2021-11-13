Chopper strip in J&K to be upgraded for aircraft landing

Jammu, Nov 13 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government said on Saturday that the helicopter strip in Kishtwar district will be developed for aircraft landing.



According to an official statement, Ranjan P. Thakur, Principal Secretary, Civil Aviation Department and Industries and Commerce, on Saturday visited Kishtwar and chaired a meeting on heli-services and development of an airstrip in the district.



Thakur said that the existing helicopter strip in Kishtwar will soon be extended further to make it viable for aircraft landing.



"It will provide vital connectivity to Kishtwar even during severe winter conditions, especially for medical and related emergencies," he said.



Thakur also said that the government is keen to make the airstrip functional at the earliest for the convenience of the people, besides increasing tourist footfall in the area.



Later, the principal secretary had took an ariel survey of the Marwah airstrip.



