Chopper crash: Rs 1 cr compensation for Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh's family

Jaipur, Dec 14 (IANS) Financial assistance worth Rs one crore will be given to the family of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh from Rajasthan, who was martyred in the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8 along with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 10 other armed forces personnel.



The announcement was made by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday.



In a tweet, Gehlot said, "The state government has decided to provide an assistance of Rs one crore to the family of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, who was martyred in the Coonoor (Tamil Nadu) chopper accident. The state government stands with the family of martyrs in this difficult time."



Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh was the co-pilot of the ill-fated helicopter.



