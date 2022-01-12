Chloe Zhao: For 'Eternals', I wanted to blur the line between reality and fiction

Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) The vision of 'Eternals' helmer Chloe Zhao was to blur the lines between reality and fiction in the film, and to achieve this, she used the film's cinematography to her strength.



The cinematography involved shooting at the location with wide-angle lenses.



Elaborating on how the camera was used to explore the world around the Eternals, director Zhao said, "While shooting for 'Eternals', my main focus was to blur the line between reality and fiction. We shot mainly on location. We used wide-angle spherical lenses and deep focus in order to explore the relationship between the characters and the world they live in."



She added, "When you watch Sersi walking through a village in ancient Babylon, it's no different than watching a fern walking through a present-day nomadic camp in 'Nomadland'. The movements of the camera and the wide-angle lenses left the audience with a scope of imagination to explore the world within the frames and to make discoveries themselves."



"The visual experience of this film must feel immersive and interactive enough for audiences to believe that these characters have walked the Earth for 7,000 years. It's not possible to do that on a stage," she concluded.



'Eternals', which showcases a human side to each aspect of its characters' superpower, is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on January 12 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.



--IANS

aa/kr