Chiyaan Vikram, son Dhruv Vikram complete dubbing for 'Mahaan'

Chennai, Dec 4 (IANS) Actor Chiyaan Vikram and his son Dhruv Vikram have completed dubbing for their portions for their upcoming film 'Mahaan', its director Karthik Subbaraj has announced.



The director shared a picture of the father-son duo dubbing in the studio and said "Dubbing Done".



The film has triggered a lot of interest and raised expectations among fans as this will be the first time that Vikram will be acting with his son Dhruv.



One other reason why the film has evoked so much interest is that this is the first time that Karthik Subbaraj, considered to be a young and trendsetting director, is working with Vikram.



'Mahaan', which will also feature Vani Bhojan, Simran, and actor Bobby Simha in important roles, with music by Santhosh Narayanan.



Rumours doing the rounds in the industry say that the film is likely to release on an OTT platform before the year ends. However, the team is tightlipped on the issue of release.



