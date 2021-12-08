Chitrangda Singh: 'Bob Biswas' is really special to me

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh has talked about the response to her role in 'Bob Biswas' opposite Abhishek Bachchan.



She said: "Well, I feel really overwhelmed hearing the amount of amazing responses I have been getting for the character that I essayed in 'Bob Biswas'. This film is really special to me. I would really like to thank the viewers and my fans for appreciating all our efforts. "



The actress further added on receiving few complaints from her fans and film critics about her not being seen more often on screen.



"Also, to the people who want to see me more often on screen, I assure them that it will happen hereon," she said.



'Bob Biswas' is a spin-off of the 2012 movie 'Kahani'. It is also the directorial debut of Diya Annapurna Ghosh, daughter of 'Kahani' director Sujoy Ghosh. The story is written by Sujoy Ghosh himself and Raj Vasant. It is streaming on ZEE5.



