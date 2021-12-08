Chiranjeevi's 'Bholaa Shankar' team shoots stylish fight sequence

Chennai, Dec 8 (IANS) The unit of the much-awaited Telugu film 'Bholaa Shankar', featuring actors Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, has just finished shooting a stylish fight sequence in the film, director Meher Ramesh said on Wednesday.



Sources close to the unit say that work on the film, which began with a pooja at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on November 11, has been progressing at a brisk pace.



Confirming the news on social media, the film's director Meher Ramesh announced that the unit had not only completed a stylish fight sequence for the film but had also shot a grand song on a huge set erected for the number.



The director also said that they had kickstarted the second schedule of the film.



Meher Ramesh said, "MEGA Glowing star Chiranjeevi and Meher Ramesh's Mega Massive Action Entertainer Bholaa Shankar. Completed a Stylish Fight Sequence & a Grand Song in a Huge set! KICKSTARTED the 2nd Schedule already!"



Believed to be a remake of Tamil blockbuster 'Vedalam', which featured Ajith, Shruti Haasan and Lakshmi Menon in the lead, sources say that the makers of 'Bholaa Shankar' had made small changes to the script to suit the tastes of the Telugu audience.



