Chiranjeevi to portray an undercover cop in 'Chiru154'

Hyderabad, Dec 9 (IANS) Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie 'Acharya', has a packed line-up. His upcoming movies include a venture directed by Bobby in which he plays a cop.



Sources reveal interesting details related to this project.



Marking his 154th film, Chiranjeevi is to act under the direction of K.S. Ravindra(Bobby), in which he will play a cop, who is on a mission to stop the alarming crime situation in a coastal town. Reports also suggest that 'Waltair Veerayya' is one of the titles considered for this project.



The movie's story would be in a Sri Lankan backdrop, while Chiranjeevi is to be seen in a transformed look. 'Waltair Veerayya' (tentative title) is to feature another popular actor Ravi Teja in a crucial cameo.



Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, this movie is to have Devi Sri Prasad composing the music, while the cinematography is handled by Arthur A. Wilson.



Apart from this film, Chiranjeevi has been roped in for 'Bholaa Shankar' and 'Godfather', which are being directed by Meher Ramesh and Jayam Mohan Raja, respectively.



