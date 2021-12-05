Chip shortage to ease next year, says Qualcomm CEO

San Francisco, Dec 5 (IANS) Amid the global chip shortage, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said that the chip shortage is gradually easing and the situation is expected to improve next year.



According to The Elec website, Amon said that supply has improved this year over 2020 and the situation is expected to further improve in 2022, especially compared to 2020.



Multiple smartphone makers could not procure enough processors from Qualcomm which affected their production, the report said.



Samsung was no exception, as its mobile chief TM Roh and procurement executives visiting the US mid-year to meet with chip companies to secure more supply, it added.



Qualcomm, meanwhile, this week unveiled its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor for smartphones.



The chip is being made by Samsung Foundry using the 4-nanometer node.



The new chipset, equipped with cutting-edge 5G, AI, gaming, camera, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technologies, will be adopted by global OEMs and brands, with commercial devices expected by the end of 2021.



