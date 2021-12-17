Chinese mainland reports 56 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases

Beijing, Dec 17 (IANS) The Chinese mainland has reported 56 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.



Of the new local cases, 44 were reported in Zhejiang, five in Shaanxi, four in Inner Mongolia, two in Guangdong and one in Sichuan, the Commission added.



Also reported were 20 new imported cases in five provincial-level regions, according to the Commission.



Three new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai and no new deaths from Covid-19 were reported on Thursday, it added.



The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the mainland had reached 100,076 by Thursday, including 1,556 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 10 were in severe condition, Xinhua news agency reported.



A total of 93,884 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the Covid-19 infection.



A total of 23 asymptomatic cases were newly reported on Thursday, of whom 21 were from outside the mainland.



