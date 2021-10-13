China's power consumption up 6.8% in September

Beijing, Oct 13 (IANS) China's electricity consumption, a key barometer of economic activity, went up 6.8 per cent year-on-year in September, official data showed on Wednesday.



Total power use came in at 694.7 billion kWh last month, the National Energy Administration said, the Xinhua news agency reported.



In September, power consumption by the primary and secondary industries rose by 14.9 per cent and 6 per cent from a year ago period, respectively, while that used by the tertiary industry jumped by 12.1 per cent year-on-year.



Residential power consumption saw a yearly increase of 3.7 per cent last month.



In the first nine months of this year, China's power consumption totalled 6.17 trillion kWh, up 12.9 per cent year-on-year, the data showed.



