China's mobile gaming market sees revenue growth in October

Beijing, Nov 16 (IANS) China's mobile gaming market recorded growth in revenue in October, according to a recent industry report.



The sales revenue of the market reached about 18.64 billion yuan (about $2.9 billion) last month, up 0.48 per cent year on year, said the report released by CNG, a research institute on the gaming industry.



The revenue also increased 3.37 percent from September, reports Yonhap news agency.



The overseas sales revenue of China-developed mobile games stood at about 1.6 billion dollars in October, down 1.79 per cent from September.



The top 30 Chinese mobile game publishers raked in $2.16 billion worldwide in December last year, according to Sensor Tower, a mobile app data analysis firm.



The amount accounts for 29 per cent of the total revenue in the global mobile gaming market during the period, the firm said.



In 2020, the total sales revenue of the top 30 mobile gaming giants increased 45 per cent year on year, and in contrast, the total payment of mobile gamers in App Store and Google Play only grew 27.8 per cent year on year, reports Xinhua news agency.



The firm attributed the rapid expansion of these mobile game developers to their strategic understanding of the market and product innovation.



