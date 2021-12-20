China to issue New Year commemorative coins

Beijing, Dec 20 (IANS) The People's Bank of China announced that will issue a set of commemorative coins starting from Tuesday in celebration of the upcoming new year.



The set of three coins, all legal tender, comprises one gold, one silver and one two-colour copper alloy coins, the central bank said in a statement.



The gold and silver coins, with a denomination of 10 yuan ($1.57) and 3 yuan, respectively, feature the national emblem on the obverse, reports Xinhua news agency.



On the reverse side, the coins are inscribed with the Chinese character "Fu", which represents happiness and good fortune, decorated with multiple Chinese traditional festive designs including plum blossoms and eaves of houses, said the statement.



The two-colour copper alloy coin, with a denomination of 10 yuan, features the image of a tiger with elements of traditional Chinese paper-cutting patterns and new year prints, said the central bank.



--IANS

ksk/

