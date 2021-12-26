China reports 158 locally transmitted Covid cases

Beijing, Dec 26 (IANS) The Chinese mainland has reported 158 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.



Of the new local cases, 157 were reported in Shaanxi, one in Guangxi, Xinhua news agency quoted the Commission as saying.



Also reported were 48 new imported cases in 10 provincial-level regions, it added.



No new suspected cases and deaths from Covid-19 were reported.



China has so far reported 113,574 confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,849 deaths.



