China reports 156 locally transmitted Covid cases

Beijing, Dec 30 (IANS) The Chinese mainland reported 156 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.



Of the new local cases, 155 were reported in Shaanxi, and one in Guangxi, Xinhua news agency quoted the Commission as saying.



Also reported were 51 new imported cases in 12 provincial-level regions.



The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in China has now reached 101,890, including 2,563 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 15 were in severe conditions.



A total of 94,691 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.



