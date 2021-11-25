China launches new satellite

Jiuquan, Nov 25 (IANS) China sent a new satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on Thursday.



The Shiyan-11 satellite was launched by a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket at 7:41 a.m. (Beijing Time) and entered the planned orbit, Xinhua news agency reported.



It was the 13th flight mission of the Kuaizhou-1A rockets, according to the launch center.



