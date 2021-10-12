China has over 6 mn hectares of bamboo forests

Beijing, Oct 12 (IANS) China has more than 6.67 million hectares of bamboo forests with an annual output value of nearly 320 billion yuan ($49 billion, Huang Zhengqiu, an official with the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, announced on Tuesday.



China's bamboo forest area, bamboo accumulation, quality of bamboo products, profits and exports are among the top in the world, Huang said at a press conference of the 11th China Bamboo Cultural Festival which will be held from October 19 to 21 in Yibin, Sichuan province.



This year's festival will invite representatives from industry management departments, key bamboo producing areas, scientific research institutions, enterprises, and international professionals to gather together to discuss and make suggestions for the development of the bamboo industry, reports Xinhua news agency.



At the same time, the bamboo cultural festival will also focus on displaying new equipment, cutting-edge processes, and new products of China's bamboo industry.



A total of 128 enterprises from 15 provinces in key bamboo-producing areas in China will participate in online and offline exhibitions.



Twelve events will be held during the festival, including six main activities, such as the opening ceremony and summit forum, and six special activities, such as a bamboo calligraphy exhibition and a bamboo photography exhibition.



The first Bamboo Cultural Festival took place in 1997.



The 11th China Bamboo Cultural Festival was supposed to be held in the first half of 2020 but was postponed to this year due to Covid-19.



