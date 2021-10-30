China has occupied land the size of Delhi: Rahul Gandhi

Panaji, Oct 30 (IANS) China has occupied Indian territory as big as the size of the national capital, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said here on Saturday, while also accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of promoting crony capitalism at the cost of millions of farmers, workers and small businessmen in the country.



"So we have a tragedy unfolding in this country. At the same time. Chinese enter our country, take thousands of km of our land. Land almost the size of Delhi has been occupied by them. They are sitting inside Indian territory today and the PM says nobody has taken our land," Gandhi told a Congress party meeting near Panaji.



"Brother is pitted against brother. The nation is divided, hatred is spread and those same five-six people benefit. The whole design is so that the same five or six people are benefited. Doesn't matter if the country burns, doesn't matter if hatred spreads throughout the country but those same five or six people have to benefit. This is the reality of India today," Gandhi also said.



"A GST (was) designed to help a few of their friends and now finally you see farmers all across the country agitated because the BJP and Modi have passed the three new farm laws which are designed to crush the farmers of the country," he also said.



"And what people have to realise that these five-six people are benefiting and that millions and millions are being systematically destroyed -- small farmers and businessmen," Gandhi said, accusing the media of not covering issues which are relevant to the country.



--IANS

