China gaming market posts 6.4% growth in 2021

Beijing, Dec 19 (IANS) China's gaming market raked in 296.5 billion yuan (about $46.6 billion) in actual sales revenue this year, up 6.4 per cent year on year.



The 2021 China gaming industry report was released by the Game Publishing Committee of the China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association at the annual meeting of China's gaming industry in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.



According to the report, the number of gamers in China in 2020 reached 666 million, a year-on-year increase of 0.22 percent and gradually nearing saturation.



The esports games market in China generated 140.2 billion yuan in sales revenue, a year-on-year growth of 2.65 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.



Sun Shoushan, Chairman of the China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association, said esports have already grown into an important new business model in the gaming market, and the association encourages localities to roll out policies to support the esports industry.



Despite the weaker performance of the domestic gaming market, China's self-developed games raked in 114.6 billion yuan in actual sales revenue in overseas markets this year, up 16.6 per cent year on year, according to the report.



