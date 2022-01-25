China-based BOE to supply displays for iPhone 15 Pro in 2023

Beijing, Jan 25 (IANS) China-based display maker BOE will reportedly supply Apple with OLED LTPO displays for the higher-end models of the iPhone 15 lineup in 2023.



According to The Elec, the Chinese display maker will be producing and supplying OLED LTPO panels to the Cupertino based giant next year.



The company was previously unsuccessful in supplying OLED screens for the iPhone 12 series, but did manage to enter the supply chain for the current gen flagship iPhone 13 lineup.



As per report, BOE is looking to expand its ability to manufacture OLED LTPO displays, which enable a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz for iPhone 15 Pro.



In addition, Apple is also planning to launch at least one iPhone 15 model in 2023 with a periscope camera system, allowing for increased optical zoom.



Analyst Jeff Pu said the periscope lens on select iPhone 15 series models will feature 10x zooming capabilities, far better than the 3x zoom of the iPhone 13.



There are already some Android smartphones with periscope lenses, including Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra and Huawei's P40 Pro+. Both of those devices feature up to 10x optical zoom.



Meanwhile, Apple is planning to add a 48MP camera lens to the iPhone next year.



According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, these iPhone camera upgrades over the next two years will help to boost Taiwanese manufacturer Largan Precision's market share, revenue, and profit.



