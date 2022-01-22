Chilean president-elect unveils inclusive cabinet lineup

Santiago, Jan 22 (IANS) Chile's president-elect Gabriel Boric has unveiled his future 24-member cabinet, which is marked by including a majority of women, independents and young political outsiders as Ministers.



His cabinet is made up of seven independents, and 17 left and centre-left activists, including 14 women, with an average age of 49, reports Xinhua news agency.



"We are sure that each minister's mandate is very clear: promote changes and transformations that make it possible for justice and dignity to be our daily bread," Boric said at a ceremony held in the Museum of Natural History in the capital Santiago.



Boric will be sworn in on March 11 for the 2022-2025 term, succeeding current President Sebastian Pinera.



At 35-years-old, he will also become one of the world's youngest political leaders.



Boric described his cabinet as featuring "people of diverse origins and backgrounds", whose priorities will be to regain citizens' trust, tackle the pandemic, economic recovery and environmental preservation.



