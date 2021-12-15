Chile reports less than 1,000 new daily Covid-19 cases

Santiago, Dec 15 (IANS) Chile reported less than 1,000 Covid-19 cases, after registering 970 infections in the last 24 hours, for a total of 1,785,124 cases, the Health Ministry said.



In its daily report, the Ministry added that in the same period, there were seven deaths related to the disease, for a cumulative total of 38,723, while there were 8,674 cases currently in the active stage.



The Ministry indicated in a press release that the number of new daily cases was the lowest since October 19, Xinhua news agency reported.



In addition, the South American country's daily positivity rate was 2.09 per cent nationally and 1 per cent in the Santiago Metropolitan Region, while in seven of Chile's 16 regions it was equal to or less than 2 per cent, according to the Ministry.



