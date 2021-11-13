Child Marriage Registration: Raj HC asks state to present actual status in 2 weeks

Jaipur, Nov 13 (IANS) The Rajasthan High Court on Saturday asked the Centre to present in two weeks the actual status regarding child marriage registration under the Rajasthan Compulsory Registration of Marriage (Amendment) Bill.



On September 17, the government had passed the bill for registration of child marriages by amending the Compulsory Registration of Marriage Act. A public interest litigation in this regard was filed by Kriti Bharti, Managing Trustee and Rehabilitation Psychologist, on behalf of the Saarthi Trust of Jodhpur.



Simultaneously, another PIL was also filed.



A division bench of Chief Justice Akeel Qureshi and Justice Rekha Borana conducted joint hearings on both the PILs.



During the hearing of the PIL of Saarthi Trust, Bharti and his advocate G.S. Gautam argued on the fact that till date, the government has not withdrawn the bill, but has only kept it in the review.



The high court sought information on the status of the bill from the government's Additional Advocate General, C.L. Saini.



At the same time, instructions have been given to present the actual status of the matter in two weeks.



