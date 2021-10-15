Chief Justice of India offers prayers at Tirumala

Tirupati, Oct 15 (IANS) Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Friday offered prayers at Tirumala temple near here.



He was given a warm traditional welcome at the main entrance of the temple by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Executive Officer Dr K.S. Jawahar Reddy and Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy.



After the darshan, the Chief Justice was presented Veda Ashirvachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam. Thereafter the TTD EO presented Srivari thirtha Prasadam, a portrait, 2022 diary/calendars and TTD agarbattis.



Later the CJI offered prayers at Bedi Anjaneya temple and followed with performing the ritual of lighting camphor and breaking coconut at Akhilandam.



Chief Justice Ramana, who had arrived in Tirumala on Thursday evening, also visited the Sri Padmavati temple at Tiruchanoor and offered prayers to Sri Padmavati.



Several judges of the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court and judges of different state high courts performed puja.



Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra offered prayers along with family members.



TTD officials received him at the temple. Later, he was offered traditional Istikaphal honours by temple chief Archaka, Venugopal Dikshitulu and other Archakas.



According to TTD officials, Justice Mishra and entourage were rendered Veda Ashirvachanam by Vedic pundits. Thereafter the TTD EO and Additional EO presented prasadam and mementoes to the dignitary.



Justice Mishra and his wife also performed ritual of coconut breaking and camphor lighting at Akhilandam and also offered prayers at Bedi Anjaneya Temple.



Supreme Court judges Justice K.K. Maheswari, Justice Hima Kohli, Andhra Pradesh High Court judges Justice Lalita Kumari, Justice Sathyanarayana Murthy, Chattisgarh High Court judge Justice P.P. Sahoo, Justice Narender Kumar Vyas, and Kerala High Court judge Justice P. Somarajan also performed puja.



--IANS

