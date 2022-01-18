'Chidiya Udd' was a tightrope walk for Sikandar Kher

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Actor Sikandar Kher, who is gearing up for his next venture 'Chidiya Udd' has called the show a tightrope walk as the show not just caters to a mass audience but at the same time aims to clicks with the international audience.



The actor will be seen sharing the screen with Jackie Shroff, with whom he has earlier worked in 2019's 'Romeo Akbar Walter'.



Talking about the show, the actor says, "Extremely excited for 'Chidiya Udd' as it has an international feel and certainly looks like a show that will go far and wide and be worthy of a world audience. It was a very tricky tightrope to walk for all of us because with this show, we are trying to capitalize on a certain mass audience that the country has and also reach out to the global viewer."



"So there were certain dos and don'ts that came with the territory and we had to be careful with the tonality. I think we've hit the right blend of both sides. I am grateful to Harman and Vicky (the producers) for providing me with this wonderful opportunity."



The show, which also stars 'Slumdog Millionaire' actor Madhur Mittal, is produced by Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri. Helmed by director Ravi Jadhav ('Banjo', 'Chhatrapati Shivaji' and the 'Timepass' duology), 'Chidiya Udd' will soon be available for streaming on MX Player.



--IANS

aa/kr