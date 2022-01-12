Chicago mayor tests positive for Covid-19

Chicago, Jan 12 (IANS) Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19.



"I am experiencing cold-like symptoms but otherwise feel fine," the mayor tweeted.



"I will continue to work from home while following the CDC guidelines for isolation. "This is an urgent reminder for folks to get vaccinated and boosted as it's the only way to beat this pandemic." the mayor added, Xinhua news agency reported.



Governor of the US Midwest state of Illinois J.B. Pritzker tweeted his hope that Lightfoot would recover quickly. Pritzker worked remotely for most of last week after a close contact with a Covid-19 positive state employee, but he has not reported testing positive himself.



Lightfoot is among the almost a quarter million Illinois residents who have tested positive for the virus over the past week.



