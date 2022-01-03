Chhattisgarh launches portal to permit construction of buildings up to 5,000 sq ft

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday launched a new portal called "online building permission system", to enable people get permits for construction of residential houses or buildings up to 5,000 sq ft by just a click.



The portal will provide single window clearance for all building plans, relieving people from the hassle of visiting the local authority office amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



At the launch event, the Chief Minister said that the state government has always worked for the development of villages and cities and the new initiative will add one more facility to accelerate the development of the cities in the state.



"Building plan permission is an important process for the citizens of the state who want to build their own house, but the entire process was very long and citizens had to face a lot of trouble to get the permission. But now, if you have all the documents, the process can be completed within a second, without any human intervention," he said.



Meanwhile, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi spoke to Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday and sought information about the prevention and preparations for the third wave of Covid in the state.



The Congress President is worried about the increasing infections in the country and wants to ensure that all preventative measures are taken in the state to conatin the spread of the virus.



"She called to discuss about the Omicron variant which is rising in the country and to ensure availability of hospital beds and oxygen," Baghel said.



--IANS

miz/sks