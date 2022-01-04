Chhattisgarh implements strict Covid restrictions

Raipur/New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday directed all the Collectors and Superintendents of Police to take every possible measures to strictly implement the COVID-19 prevention guideline.



The Chief Minister said that the main objective is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection and to limit the risk related to the same, not to slow down the economic activities.



As per the guidelines issues in the context, collectors and superintendents of police have been directed to impose night clamp down from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and to strictly prohibit the non-commercial activities in the districts with the positivity rate of 4 per cent or more. Likewise, in such districts, actions should be taken as per the provisions of Section 144 and Epidemic Act and all the schools, anganbadi centers, libraries, swimming pools and similar public places should be closed.



In the districts where positivity rate has been consistently below 4 per cent in last 7 days, Collectors can implement the provisions of other district. Instructions have been given to ban all kinds of processions, rallies, public gatherings, social, cultural, religious and sports events in all the districts. Where necessary, action should be taken under the provisions of Section 144 and Epidemic Act.



All the District Collectors and Superintendents of Police have been directed to organize meetings with private doctors, private hospitals, NGOs, media representatives to discuss the control and prevention of COVID-19 infection in the state. Measures being taken to control and prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection should be publicized through local media, and the fake negative news should be strictly prohibited.



Meeting with Collectors and Superintendents of Police, Chamber of Commerce representatives, Mall owners, Wholesalers, Gym Owners, Cinema and Theater owners, Hotel-Restaurant owners, Swimming Pools, Auditoriums, Marriage Palaces, Event Management Groups should be held to ensure that these places are being run only on one-third of the capacity.



Collectors and Superintendents of Police have also been directed to ensure that RT-PCR test is made mandatory at all airports in the state. People who have taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccines will have to submit RT-PCR negative report within 72 hours from the date of travel. Besides, the RT-PCR test of all the passengers coming to the airport should be done compulsorily.



The Chief Minister also directed the district administration to create micro or mini containment zones and to conduct tracing and tracking, where necessary, to prevent infection. Call centers should be operated 24x7 for the COVID patients in home isolation. The status of infection should be monitored through Mitanin in rural areas. He has also directed the district administration to report the availability of hospital beds, stock of medicines, PSA plants and oxygen everyday.



--IANS

miz/skp/