Chhattisgarh CM greets people on Foundation Day

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday greeted the people on the state's Foundation Day.



"Our young Chhattisgarh is full of energy and confidence. By channelling its energy in the right direction, we have to make Chhattisgarh a model state," he said.



The state government, Baghel said, is forging ahead strongly with the resolution of "Garhbo Nava Chhattisgarh".



Steps have been taken to preserve and promote the culture of Chhattisgarh, as well as implement an accessible and smooth administration system.



The state government has passed on the benefits of water, forest and land to the local people by providing forest rights lease, tendu patta bonus and reasonable price for thier forest produce, he said.



New administrative units have been formed to ensure that development reaches every person in every corner of the state. Strengthening the rural economy is one of the priorities of the government, so that people can get better employment near their homes. For this purpose, Suraji Gaon Yojana and Godhan Nyay Yojana were started, he pointed out.



Baghel said more than two-and-a-half lakh villagers, farmers and women are benefitting from the purchase of cow dung for Rs 2 per kg and the manufacture of organic manure. Expanding the Godhan Nyay Yojana, the work of generating electricity from cow dung has also been started.



The Suraji Gaon Yojana started to save Narva, Garwa, Ghurwa, Bari has yielded very good results. The Gauthan built under this is now developing as a livelihood center. Through these the villagers and farmers are moving towards self-reliance.



In order to provide financial support to the farmers, along with loan waiver, input subsidy is being given through Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana. Same as last year, input assistance amount will be distributed this year also, the Chief Minister stated.



About 22 lakh farmers are to be given assistance amounting to Rs 5,702 crore in four installments. Its third installment is being paid on the state's Foundation Day. To further the empowerment of women, along with waiving off timeless loans of about Rs 13 crore given to self-help groups from Mahila Kosh, their loan limit has also been increased so that women can start their work afresh.



In 2000, Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh and declared an independent state.



