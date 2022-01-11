Chennithala approaches Kerala Lokayukta against Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 11 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday approached the Kerala Lokayukta, demanding the removal of Higher Education Minister R. Bindhu.



The minister had written two letters to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, demanding the re-appointment of Kannur University vice-chancellor Gopinath Ravindran.



In his petition, Chennithala has said this tantamount to corruption and blatant misuse of power.



The division bench of the Lokayukta, Justice Cyriac Joseph served notice to the Kerala government and Bindhu, and posted the matter for January 18.



The re-appointment of Ravindran had created a row in the political circle of the state with Khan himself coming out in the open, and slamming the way the affairs in the higher education sector are being run.



Bindhu's predecessor K.T. Jaleel had to quit as Minister in April last year after it was ruled that the minister had misused his power and appointed his relative in a state-run organisation.



