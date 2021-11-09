Chennai rains can't stop Sivakarthikeyan from completing dubbing for 'Don'

Chennai, Nov 9 (IANS) Neither heavy rains nor a red alert issued by the Meteorological Department for the city of Chennai could stop actor Sivakarthikeyan from dubbing for his upcoming film 'Don' on Tuesday.



The actor announced that he had completed dubbing for his next film 'Don', despite heavy rains and floods and a red alert in the wake of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.



Taking to Twitter, Sivakarthikeyan wrote, "Adaathu Mazhaiyilum Vidaadhu dubbing (Non stop dubbing despite heavy rains). Completed my dubbing for #DON. Lots of emotions, revisited my college days, Loved this journey."



'Don' is a film by debutant Cibi Chakravarthi and produced jointly by Sivakarthikeyan's own production house and Lyca Productions.



The film features Priyanka Arul Mohan, who played the heroine in Sivakarthikeyan's 'Doctor', as the female lead and also has Soori, SJ Suryah and Samudrakani in it.



Only days ago, 'Doctor' was declared a blockbuster. 'Doctor', which happens to be the first film to emerge as a blockbuster post the second lockdown, managed to set the cash registers ringing despite releasing at a time when only 50 per cent occupancy was permitted in theatres in Tamil Nadu.



