Chennai rains: 2-day holiday in schools, colleges in 4 districts

Chennai, Nov 7 (IANS) With Chennai witnessing heavy downpour for the past few days, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday declared two-day holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts on Monday and Tuesday.



On Saturday night, Chennai recorded the highest rainfall since 2015 as incessant showers lashed the city overnight. Nonstop rain from 8.30 p.m. on Saturday till 5 a.m. on Sunday left the city inundated with water entering homes in several low-lying areas.



Addressing mediapersons after visiting Padi, Purasawalkam and Kolathur areas in Chennai, Stalin said that men and machinery were kept ready for any emergency operations following heavy rains.



Stalin said that four teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Madurai and Cuddalore districts for any emergency service. He also said that 50,000 food packets have been distributed in 44 rehabilitation centres since Sunday morning.



The Chief Minister called upon the people to hold their travel plans as the weathermen have predicted heavy rains for the next three days.



He said that officials have been put on high alert and all the state government departments are working in coordination with each other.



The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy to very heavy rains in Chennai and other parts of the state in the next few days.



--IANS

aal/arm