Chennai Meteorological Dept's radar not working: MP

Chennai, Nov 8 (IANS) The Chennai Meteorological Department's Doppler Weather Radar is not working and there is apathy in repairing it, alleged CPI-M's Lok Sabha Member S. Venkatesan.



This is about the lives of eight crore Tamils, he said.



In a tweet, Venkatesan, who represents the Madurai Lok Sabha constituency, said that Chennai Meteorological Department's radar near Chennai Port Trust was not working and there is a "clear apathy towards setting it right", with the working orders for spare parts having just been issued.



He said the former Secretary, Earth Sciences had last year said a new radar will be put in place, but till now it has not been done.



Venkatesan said the radar has been working for 15 years.



Later Venkatesan tweeted that the Secretary of Ministry of Earth Sciences M. Ravichandran had told him that the repairing the radar is on and it will start functioning soon.



--IANS

vj/vd












