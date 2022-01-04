Chennai Corporation to increase Covid testing to 30K per day

Chennai, Jan 4 (IANS) As Covid-19 cases are increasing in Chennai, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will ramp up testing from 22,000 to 30,000 per day.



GCC commissioner Gagan Singh Bedi has issued a circular stating that testing is done for employees once every 15 days in commercial establishments, their hostels, banks, restaurants, government and private offices and other possible places where there are possibilities of crowding.



The circular also stated that all those who are working in these places should be fully vaccinated.



"Now that the coronavirus and Omicron infections are increasing, Covid-19 vaccination is the most important protective measure".



Corporation officials said that the GCC is planning to ramp up testing and vaccination simultaneously.



The GCC opened 15 screening centres on Tuesday where testing for persons affected with Covid-19 will be screened preliminarily before being guided for the next course of treatment.



The 1,000-bedded Covid care centre will be opened at Chennai Trade centre in Nandambakkam.



The GCC commissioner, according to corporation officials, has written a letter to the deans, registrars and principals of educational institutions to submit a daily report of vaccination of their students to the GCC.



