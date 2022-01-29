Chennai corporation files complaint against Tiruvottiyur MLA

Chennai, Jan 29 (IANS) The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has filed a police complaint on Saturday against Tiruvottiyur MLA of the DMK, K.P. Shankar who had allegedly beaten up a corporation Assistant Engineer on Wednesday, and stopped a road tarring work.



The GCC authorities told IANS that they would post the assistant engineer at the head office of the corporation to ensure his safety.



The DMK had removed K.P. Shankar as the west district secretary of Tiruvottiyur after the party organising secretary and Waterworks minister, S. Duraimurugan conducted an inquiry and reported against the legislator.



The MLA and his men had assaulted the Assistant Engineer, the contractor and his workers at 1.30 a.m. on Wednesday.



The legislator had told the media that he had stopped the work as the contractor was laying the road without milling the road. He had also denied the charge that he had assaulted the Engineer and the contractor.



However, sources in the GCC told IANS that the MLA had asked the Engineer to inform the contractor to meet him before the commencement of the work allegedly to fix the commission of the road work.



AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister, K. Palaniswami had condemned the incident and charged the DMK leaders with taking the law into their hands. He had called upon the police to take stringent action against the culprit for assaulting the engineer and the contractor.



PMK leader and former Union Minister, Anbumani Ramadoss also called upon the government to take strong action against the legislator who had allegedly assaulted the engineer of the Greater Chennai Corporation and created hindrance to the road laying work.



--IANS

